Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $535,680. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

