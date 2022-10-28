Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,200 shares of company stock worth $6,895,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

