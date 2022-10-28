Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Celestica (CLS)

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Celestica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.77 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

