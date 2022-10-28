Analysts Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) PT at $113.40

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($122.45) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $22.85 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

