Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $85.38

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.13.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $22,567,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

