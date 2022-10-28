Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $49.55 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

