Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,331,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,622.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,177,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

AMEH stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

