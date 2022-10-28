Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aravive Stock Performance
Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 910.48% and a negative return on equity of 134.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
