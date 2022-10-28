Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aravive Stock Performance

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 910.48% and a negative return on equity of 134.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

About Aravive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

