Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Cut to $20.50

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

