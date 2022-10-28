Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $0.82

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.78. Arrival shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 15,314 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrival by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 486.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 130.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 2,148,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Arrival by 435.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,010,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 822,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.