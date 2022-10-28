Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 53.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

