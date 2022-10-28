Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ashland by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

