Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

