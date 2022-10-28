Assetmark Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UGI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.