Assetmark Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.48 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.