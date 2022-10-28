Assetmark Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $203,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

