Assetmark Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 239.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.