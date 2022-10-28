Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 656.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Company Profile

NYSE:SAP opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

