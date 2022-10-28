Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,493 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

STZ opened at $238.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

