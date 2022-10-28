Assetmark Inc. Purchases 7,486 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.97 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

