Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 214,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.88 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

