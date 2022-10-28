Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $535.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $537.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.83 and its 200 day moving average is $473.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

