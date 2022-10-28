Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $199.90 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.