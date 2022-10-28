Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 564,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,298,000 after acquiring an additional 128,243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

