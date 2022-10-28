Assetmark Inc. Sells 82 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $236.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $7,113,883 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

