Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $342,000 Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11,704.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744,763 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 497,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.