Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $308.91 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.95.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

