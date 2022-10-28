Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 671.3% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 304,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

