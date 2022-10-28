Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

