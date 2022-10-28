Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

