Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Avient worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avient by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

