B. Riley Cuts Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $15.00

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Angel Oak Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 90.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.99%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

