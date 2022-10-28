B. Riley Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $377.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $385.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.20.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

SEDG opened at $228.83 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.97 and its 200 day moving average is $273.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.