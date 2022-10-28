B. Riley Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $14.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 65.4% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

