Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

