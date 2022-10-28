Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.35. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 58,501 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 82.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 421,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 166,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

