Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.63. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 37,993 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 32.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

