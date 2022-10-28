Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 468 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Down 2.4 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

