Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 468 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Encore Wire Stock Down 2.4 %
Encore Wire stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.