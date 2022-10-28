Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,452,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,260 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,766,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.