Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $90,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

