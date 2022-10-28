Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 467 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,594 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $42.59 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.