Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.8 %

LON BARC opened at GBX 147.54 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.60. The stock has a market cap of £23.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 500.87.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.