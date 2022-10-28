Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

GSEW stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95.

