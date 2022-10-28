Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,543 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,666 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

Shares of RIVN opened at 34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.