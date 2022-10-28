Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 517 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 57.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in RingCentral by 391.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 72.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

