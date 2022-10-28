Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $194.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.