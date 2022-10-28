Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE SU opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

