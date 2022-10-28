Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 32,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.