Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

