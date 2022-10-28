Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

